HappeningNow: Coffee Time has all the details on the Popo Agie Quilters quilt show going on right now through Sunday

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Betsy Richardson from the Popo Agie Quilters.

Richardson stopped by to talk about the group’s big quilt show at the Lander Senior Center, which is happening right now through 5:00 PM, and tomorrow from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Admission is $2, and there will be vendors, raffles, a silent auction, and chance to meet some folks in the quilting community.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson below for all the details!





