HappeningNow: Beautiful star quilts on display at 2024 Wyoming Star Quilt Show

(Riverton, WY) Come down to see the beautiful star quilts on display at the 2024 Wyoming Star Quilt Show, today until 5:00 p.m. and tomorrow, Sunday, from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students 10-18 years. Sign up for classes and workshops scheduled throughout the day.

Squares for the Star Quilt that will be raffled off at the show were created by the Wyoming Star Quilt Guild members and sewn by Lea Delay. Raffle tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5.

See numbers on the floor as you’re walking around? Come be a part of their “Quilt Show Walk”..step on the nearest number, and if you’re number is called, you’ll win a prize!

Need your scissors sharpened? It’s just $5 per pair, and you can drop them off today by 3:00 p.m. and they’ll be done by 4:00 p.m. On Sunday, drop them off by 1:00 p.m. and pick them up at 2:00 p.m. 2024 Wyoming Star Quilt Show (h/t Carol Harper)