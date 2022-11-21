HappeningNow: 3rd Annual ‘Hunting Stories’ at LVHS

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) 3rd annual Hunting Stories presentation is in full swing in the Art Department, courtesy of art teacher and organizer Zach Even. h/t event flyer

“The purpose behind the event is to share in the outdoor culture, and have students get together to share stories and photos from this season’s hunts,” Even shared.

“We have almost 100 door prizes donated by a dozen local businesses in Lander and Riverton, as well as a backcountry llama trip donated by The Treeline Project to give away to students.”

Even’s son Brooks was presenting when County 10 arrived, sharing a video of a recent hunt.

Check out some photos of the presentation below. h/t Vince Tropea photo Brooks shares his hunting tale.h/t Vince Tropea photo Art teacher and organizer Zach Even assists son Brooks in the presentation. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo