Griffin/Rees Ranch honored as Centennial Ranch

(Riverton, WY) – This year, the Griffin/Rees Ranch was honored as a Centennial Ranch at the Wyoming State Fair.

Darla and John Griffin own the ranch, which is located south of Riverton. They produce alfalfa and grass hay and also raise Hereford and Black Baldy cattle.

Also joining them on the ranch are their daughter, Kelly, and two grandsons, Peyton and Paxton. Their late son-in-law David Rees will always be a part of the ranch as well, shared Darla.

The first 20 acres of the ranch were originally purchased by John’s grandfather, Oliver Griffin, in 1919. Soon after, more land was added.

Oliver was first to arrive on the property, followed by his wife, Tena, and their five children, who arrived from Illinois by train.

In 1933, Oliver sold the land to his three sons, and after the death of his parents in 2009, John and Darla purchased the ranch.

Their grandsons Peyton and Paxton are the fifth generation to live and ranch on the land.

h/t Darla Griffin