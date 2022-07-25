Great opportunities available at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care! 

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have a passion for patient care and community outreach. The Clinics are Physician owned and operated jointly, both clinics are multi-specialty practices, offering care by over 20 Doctors, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in the following areas: Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Behavioral Health, Dietetics, and Urgent Care. With over 60 years of service and an emphasis on primary care, it is our mission to provide healthcare services to all individuals in our community with dignity, compassion and respect. We are very fortunate to have a unique culture where we are passionate about patient care and provide a great work-life balance to encourage family time and adventure.

Open Positions in Lander:

Medical Assistant in Family Practice

Lander Medical Clinic is looking for a Medical Assistant or CNA to join the Family Practice team. This individual’s responsibilities will include, taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, and administering medication and giving injections as needed. 2+ years of experience as a medical assistant is preferred but not required. We are willing to train!

Front Office/Medical Assistant at Lander Medical Clinic

The Clinic is looking for an individual that would be able to cross-train as a Medical Assistant and Patient Relations Assistant to work in different departments throughout the clinic filling in as needed. This person will need to be able to work in a fast-paced environment and enjoy working with and getting to know many different departments within the clinic. Job duties include checking patients in, taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, as well as a variety of other tasks as assigned.

Registered Nurse – Mental Health Team

Lander Medical Clinic is looking for a full-time Registered Nurse or Medical Assistant with at least 3 years of experience to work mainly in our Lander Medical Clinic East building. This individual will be responsible for assisting our Psychiatrist and Psychologist in providing the best possible care to our patients by taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, and administering medication and giving injections as needed. Full job description provided upon request.

Administrative Assistant

This individual will be responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support to the CEO and CNO and managing all assigned projects. Responsibilities include handling confidential information, typing and designing general correspondences, memos, charts, tables, and business letters, as well as performing a wide variety of administrative tasks. Full job description provided upon request.

Chief Operating Officer

Our Chief Operating Officer is responsible for organizing and directing all aspects of the billing services including the development and administration of policies, account handling, collections, and claims processing. This individual is also responsible for the credentialing of new and existing Providers and the management of the Clinic Information Technology team.

We are looking for a candidate with extensive knowledge in medical billing and coding, advanced knowledge of information technology and systems and the ability to manage a great team. This individual will report directly to the CEO and will require a strong attention to detail, the ability to prioritize tasks, and strong written/oral communication skills. Experience credentialing Providers would be an asset, but not required.

Open Positions in Riverton:

Medical Assistant/Phlebotomist

We are looking for a Medical Assistant/Phlebotomist to join the Western Family Care team. This individual’s responsibilities will include, taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, and administering medication and giving injections as needed. This individual will also be responsible for drawing blood and running in-house labs as needed. 4+ years of experience as a Phlebotomist and/or Medical Assistant preferred.

Medical Laboratory Technician

The Clinic is looking for a Medical Laboratory Technician to perform routine medical laboratory tests for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease. This individual will be responsible for drawing blood, ensuring quality control in collecting specimens, and performing technical laboratory functions including chemistry, hematology, urinalysis and immunology. This person will also set up, maintain, calibrate, clean medical laboratory equipment and will report test results, alerting providers and/or nurses about abnormal results.

Medical Assistant/Front Desk at Western Family Care – East

Western Family Care is looking for someone to work at our East building to assist with checking patients in as well as rooming patients and getting their vitals. This individual will be responsible for answering phones and scheduling appointments, greeting and checking in patients, verifying insurance and collecting payments This individual will also take vitals, perform in-take procedures, obtain medical history, and administer medication and give injections as needed. This position requires a poised, courteous, and customer service-oriented individual with the ability to use discretion and good judgment. It also requires strong computer skills, attention to detail, excellent documentation skills and follow-through. No experience or certification is required, we are willing to train.

Patient Relations – Front Office at Western Family Care

We are hiring a full-time Patient Relations Assistant to provide excellent customer service to our patients, this position will be mainly located in our Riverton Clinic. This individual will be responsible for answering phones and scheduling appointments, greeting and checking in patients, verifying insurance and collecting payments. This position requires a poised, courteous, and customer service-oriented individual with the ability to use discretion and good judgment. It also requires strong computer skills, attention to detail, excellent documentation skills and follow-through. No experience or certification is required, we are willing to train.

Benefits:

Standard Clinic hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. Schedules vary depending on the position. Employees typically work 8 hours Monday – Friday or some employees work four, 10-hour shifts. Work days for the 10-hour shifts vary by availability. Employees may have an occasional half day on Saturday. Full-Time employees are eligible for the Clinic Benefits plan which includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, a great 401(k) plan, long-term disability, health savings and flexible spending plans. Base pay will depend on experience and hours. For details on responsibilities and qualifications please email [email protected] for a full job description.

About the Community:

We are located in the foothills of the Wind River Mountains. In Wind River Country there is always an opportunity for all-season outdoor recreation. We have world-class opportunities: from internationally known climbing in Sinks Canyon, trout fishing, hiking, camping and epic snowmobiling on the Continental Divide Trail and Togwotee Pass. Our school districts are second to none with engaged teachers, small class sizes, and new/updated facilities. Many of our residents visited for a weekend and ended up staying for a lifetime because of the rich history, quaint shops, great restaurants, and friendly, laid-back community. We are a true western town with ethnic and cultural diversity and a strong arts community.

To Apply:

Please send your resume and cover letter to: [email protected] OR

Lander Medical Clinic – Human Resources

Attn: M. Fixter

745 Buena Vista Drive

Lander, WY 82520

Website: https://landermedicalclinic.com/