Great opportunities available at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care!

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have a passion for patient care and community outreach. The Clinics are Physician owned and operated jointly, both clinics are multi-specialty practices, offering care by over 20 Doctors, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in the following areas: Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Behavioral Health, Dietetics, and Urgent Care. With over 60 years of service and an emphasis on primary care, it is our mission to provide healthcare services to all individuals in our community with dignity, compassion and respect. We are very fortunate to have a unique culture where we are passionate about patient care and provide a great work-life balance to encourage family time and adventure.

Open Positions in Lander:

Chief Executive Officer

Lander Medical Clinic is currently hiring a CEO (Chief Executive Officer) that has a passion for patient care and community outreach. This individual will be responsible for planning, directing, and managing all operations, future growth and development for the clinic while ensuring the responsible use of fiscal, human and physical resources.

The CEO will develop goals and objectives for the organization with guidance from the Partners. This individual will be responsible for ensuring that LMC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care. The CEO will also ensure that the services provided are responsive to our communities health needs and integral to the achievement of our mission and values.

Medical Assistant in Family Practice

Lander Medical Clinic is looking for a Medical Assistant or CNA to join the Family Practice team in Lander. This individual’s responsibilities will include, taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, and administering medication and giving injections as needed. 2+ years of experience as a medical assistant is preferred but not required. We are willing to train!

Open Positions in Riverton:

Registered Nurse

The Clinic is looking for a Registered Nurse to join our Riverton team. Responsibilities include assessing the patient’s condition, monitoring vital signs and performing interventions when needed. The RN will also be taking vitals, performing in-take procedures, obtaining medical history, and giving injections and fluids as needed. For a full job description please contact human resources.

Urgent Care Provider – MD, FNP or PA

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family are looking for a Part-Time or Full-Time MD, Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant to join our Urgent Care team. This position will be located in both the Lander and Riverton Clinics. This Provider would be responsible for examining, diagnosing, and treating patients with serious illnesses or injuries. This individual will assess patient conditions, educate patients and family members about medical options, prescribe medications and treatments, and perform other duties to support patients.

Benefits:

Standard Clinic hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. Schedules vary depending on the position. Employees typically work 8 hours Monday – Friday or some employees work four, 10-hour shifts. Work days for the 10-hour shifts vary by availability. Employees may have an occasional half day on Saturday.

Full-Time employees are eligible for the Clinic Benefits plan which includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, a great 401(k) plan, health savings and flexible spending plans. Base pay will depend on experience and hours.

For details on responsibilities and qualifications please email [email protected] for a full job description.

About the Community:

We are located in the foothills of the Wind River Mountains. In Wind River Country there is always an opportunity for all-season outdoor recreation. We have world-class opportunities: from internationally known climbing in Sinks Canyon, trout fishing, hiking, camping and epic snowmobiling on the Continental Divide Trail and Togwotee Pass. Our school districts are second to none with engaged teachers, small class sizes, and new/updated facilities. Many of our residents visited for a weekend and ended up staying for a lifetime because of the rich history, quaint shops, great restaurants, and friendly, laid-back community. We are a true western town with ethnic and cultural diversity and a strong arts community.

To Apply:

Please send your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]

OR

Lander Medical Clinic – Human Resources

Attn: M. Fixter

745 Buena Vista Drive

Lander, WY 82520