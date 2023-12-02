Governor’s 2024 Prayer Breakfast to feature blind active-duty Army Officer Major (Ret.) Scott Smiley

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon invites the public to attend the 2024 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Major (Ret.) Scott “Scotty” Smiley, the U.S. Army’s first blind active-duty officer. The Prayer Breakfast, a longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, will take place on February 21, 2024 at 6:30am at Little America Hotel and Resort.

In 2005, while leading his platoon in Mosul, Iraq, Major Smiley found himself in front of a suicide car bomber. After the man blew himself up, shrapnel blew through Scotty’s eyes, leaving him blinded and temporarily paralyzed. A week later he woke up in Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Though questioning his faith, Scotty made a decision to forgive and rebuild his life and continue to serve in the Army, becoming the first blind active-duty officer in military history.

Individual tickets are on sale today, December 1 through the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website for $50 each. Tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis and may be purchased by visiting www.wyoprayerbreakfast.org.

“Wyomingites have continually shown their support for the prayer breakfast, year after year,” Governor Gordon said. “Jennie and I are eagerly looking forward to the 2024 event and hearing Captain Smiley’s inspiring story.”

The presenting sponsor of this year’s event is Black Hills Energy, with supporting sponsors including Cheyenne Frontier Days, Downing Strategy & Solutions, GoWest Credit Union Association, NextEra Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, UniWyo Credit Union, Wyoming Downs, and Wyoming Hospital Association.

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan. It is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation. Visit www.wyoprayerbreakfast.org to learn more.