(Lander, WY) – Casper College sophomore soccer captain Emma Goetz has committed to NCAA Division 1 Alabama State University, according to a post from Casper College.

Goetz, an all-conference and all-state player from Lander, was the top goal scorer this year for Casper College. She netted 9 goals (7 game winning) and 6 assists.

“We are beyond proud of her work on and off the field and are sad to see her time at Casper end,” the announcement said.

