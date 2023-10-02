Get your tickets today for Help for Health’s Denim and Diamonds

Are you ready to dazzle under the disco ball while rocking your favorite denim and diamonds? Help for Health invites you to their annual fundraising event. Mark your calendars for October 14th because you won’t want to miss this night of fun, food, and fantastic music at St. Margaret’s gym.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the excitement will only rise from there. For just $50 per ticket or $600 for a table, you can join the community in supporting a great cause and having a blast while you’re at it. Tickets are available at the Help for Health office located at 716 College View, Riverton, or you can call 856-1206 to secure your spot.

The annual Denim and Diamonds fundraising event is one of Fremont County’s most fun and meaningful fundraising events, and this year’s theme is sure to make it even more unforgettable – “Denim, Diamonds, and Disco.”

As always, the evening is packed with surprises, raffles, and games that will keep you entertained throughout the night along with a delicious dinner. But this year, whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a two-left-feet beginner, you’re in for a treat. Dance instructors will be on hand to give you free dance lessons, so you can strut your stuff with confidence.

Help for Health has been a pillar of the Fremont County community, providing vital support and care for years. By attending this event, you’re not only treating yourself to an incredible night out, but you’re also contributing to the well-being of your neighbors and friends. Every dollar raised at this event goes toward funding these important healthcare services.

So, dust off your denim, shine up your diamonds, and polish your dancing shoes. Help for Health’s Denim and Diamonds Fundraising Event on October 14th is the place to be. Get your tickets today at the Help for Health office or by calling 856-1206. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have a fantastic time while making a real difference in the lives of others.

Join us for an evening of Denim, Diamonds, and Disco – where your generosity and love for your community truly shine!

