Get outside with CWC Lander and Alpine Science Institute this summer!

Central Wyoming College – Lander and Alpine Science Institute are offering a full lineup of outdoor-focused classes and camps for students of all ages (adults, too). The Summer Community Education and Recreation schedule is open for registration!

This summer, students ages preschool through adults will have a chance to participate in a variety of classes, including:

For the kids:

Camp Popo Agie -A week-long camp for middle school students featuring climbing, hiking, archery, arts and crafts and concludes with a three-day backpacking trip in the Wind River Mountains.

Power Up Expedition – A week-long backpacking expedition in the Wind River Mountains for high school students.

LEAF (Learn, Explore, Adventure, Fun) Camps – A series of three-day long camps for 2nd through 8th graders that focus on science, climbing, and art.

Rock Climbing –

Wacky Fish Camp – A weeklong day camp for preschoolers through 1st graders. The camp concludes with an overnight family campout.

Mountain Bike Camps – Three different bike camps for students of varying ages and skill levels.

For adults:

Moms in the Outdoors – Weekly social outings geared towards moms who want to get out and explore the area. Childcare provided!

Women’s Mountain Biking Clinics – Two mountain bike clinics, one for beginner riders and one for at the intermediate level.

Golf Lessons – Learn new skills or brush up on old ones with the Director of Golf at the Lander Golf Course, Greg Stimpson.

Ethnobotany -Join renowned expert John Mionczynski for a day of identifying local edible and medicinal plants. John is offering three classes this summer – two in Sinks Canyon and one in Red Canyon.

Mushroom Gardening – Nick Hunkerstorm of Uncle Sassy Farms will introduce intrepid green thumbs to the propagation of outdoor mushroom crops.

The full schedule and registration information can be found on CWC Lander’s Community Education page.