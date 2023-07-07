Get a rush with all that’s happening this weekend in Fremont County!

Things seem to have quieted down a bit after what was almost an entire week of Independence Day celebrations! I made my way to the Dubois parade on Tuesday, and though it was a bit cool and breezy (definitely jacket weather…a few were even bundled up in winter attire), the sun was shining and there were blue skies peeking through the billowy clouds. I thought for a moment that it might rain, but the grey clouds surrounding the little town were kept at bay for an amazing parade.

I hope you all enjoyed this short work week and are all rested and geared up for yet more fun! Get a rush (a gold rush, that is) up in South Pass City…have a nice “Day in the Park” in Riverton…don’t forget to check out the garage sales that are happening around the county; you can post yours, too, if you’re having one.

So grateful that it hasn’t been too hot lately…it seems there’s always that stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. Looks like it might be heating up a bit next week, so might want to enjoy the nice weather, be prepared (jacket, sunblock, maybe some skeeter spray, etc.) and drive safely to and from wherever and whatever you might have planned, and enjoy the great recreation, activities, and fun times this weekend in Fremont County!

Advertisement

On Friday…

It’s First Friday at all Fremont County Museums! Kids get in free with paying adults, so it’s the perfect time to bring the family to see and learn some interesting things about your own hometown’s history! Visit the Fremont County Museums website for times, locations, and more information on future events and activities happening at your museums!

Cars, motorcycles, trucks…meet in the Sutherlands parking lot in Riverton at 6:30 p.m., then cruise over to the Wind River Hotel & Casino parking lot tonight for some fun at their Casino Cruise Night. Get a chance to receive a special memento (first 25 registered attendees), win some awards, and be entered into drawings! There will be three special awards: Furthest Traveled, Oldest Vehicle Registered, and People’s Choice (to be eligible for drawings and awards, you’ll need a player’s rewards card and an ID). This is the first of three Friday cruises in July, including the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show next weekend during the Riverton Rendezvous! Visit the Wind River Hotel & Casino’s Facebook page for more information.

There is a book signing event tonight for Cheyenne author Dean Petersen from 5:00-8:00 p.m. hosted by 23 Squared, 305 Main Street in Lander. Petersen will be signing copies of his two books…his latest thriller “Black Cloaks in the Basement of the Welterscheid Place” and “The Burqa Cave”. Come and meet the author, and also check out the cool things at 23 Squared! Visit their Facebook page for more info.

Advertisement

And, of course, you can always catch a rodeo at the Dubois Friday Night Rodeos through mid-August at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena, 5639 Hwy 26. If you have family or friends visiting this Summer, this is a perfect event to add to their itineraries…make it a “Day in Dubois”, then catch the rodeo in the evening! Admission at the gate is cash only…$15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and kids 5 are free! Visit their Facebook page for more info.

On Saturday….

Arts in Action’s Day in the Park is now in its 41st year, and I just heard that they’re up to 80 vendors! If you’ve been wanting some special art or handmade, handcrafted pieces for your home or office by regional artists and makers, come out to Riverton City Park today from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and you can shop ‘til ya drop! There will be food vendors there, too…and there’ll also be a performance at 10:00 a.m. by the students of Main Street Dance. For more information, visit the Arts in Action’s Facebook page or website (I’ll be there…stop by the Riverton Downtowners booth and say hi!).

Advertisement

Breads, eggs, veggies, pickles, jellies, jams, and more…don’t forget to get those delicious local products at your Saturday farmers markets! Riverton’s market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot, the Lander Valley Farmers Market is from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street, and Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Centennial Park.

There’s a garage sale/flea market/craft sale…oh, heck, let’s just call it one big huge Community-Wide Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel. This is a big one, broadcasting live with music, food stands, and tons of items and treasures to find. Visit the Shoshone Rose Facebook page for more info.

Blast into the past and relive the Gold Rush Days this Saturday and Sunday up in historic South Pass City! The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. each day…there will be an Anvil Blasting every hour (on the hour), vintage baseball games, gold panning, stagecoach and horse rides, mining demos and tours, special hikes, kids games, food, sarsaparilla (have you ever tried it?)…and a whole lot more! Another great event for those visitors’ itineraries! Check out the Friends of South Pass City’s Facebook page, or their website at southpasscity.org/goldrushdays for more information…and enjoy the beautiful drive!

Advertisement

Dodge, duck, dip, dive…tonight there is going to be a special “Guns N Hoses” Dodgeball Tournament for Laiton Ivie at 5:00 p.m. at Riverton High School. Admission is just $10, so bring the family and as many friends as you can to pack the stands, and come watch the teams of law enforcement, firefighters and local businesses duke it out for a great cause!

A sneak peek into next week…it’s Hot Notes, Cool Nights in Riverton City Park on Monday at 7:00 p.m. featuring Packin’ the Mail. This is the first in the series of summer concerts that will take place in Riverton, Lander and Shoshoni parks. Bring your chairs and some snacks and enjoy some tunes! For more information, visit the website or Facebook page.

Don’t see your event on the County 10 event calendar? The summer days aren’t going to wait for you, so get your events posted today! It’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then fill in the information for your events, activities, meetings, classes, etc. Once it’s published, you can share it on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and via e-mail, too!