Gold Rush Days activity schedule now available; event is July 8-9 at South Pass City State Historic Site

The daily activity schedule is now available for Gold Rush Days, which will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, at the South Pass City State Historic Site.

“This two-day event celebrates all things South Pass, featuring the rich mining history of the region,” SPCSHS superintendent Joe Ellis said in a press release Wednesday. “Gold panning, prospecting, and demonstration of the awesome machines of the Carissa Mine are highlighted. … Music once again echoes from the saloons, and you can try your hand at games like Faro or billiards.” A Faro player at Gold Rush Days. h/t South Pass City State Historic Site

Attendees can also see some of the pass times of 19th century miners, Ellis said, including a vintage base ball tournament where players follow 1906 rules and wear 1906 uniforms.

Other activities include Pony Express demonstrations, Shoshone basketry by Melanie Smokey, old time photography by Craig Dinsdale, mountain man demonstrations by Josh Kirk, a quilt exhibition by Betsy Richardson, old time kids games, an old time church service, cookie baking in a wood stove, and the Friends of South Pass Bake Sale.

View the full activity schedule here. A blacksmith at Gold Rush Days. h/t South Pass City State Historic Site

Admission to Gold Rush Days is $5 for adults and free for children age 2 and under.

The South Pass City State Historic Site is 37 miles southwest of Lander on Wyoming Highway 28.

For more information call 332-3684.