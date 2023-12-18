Gannett Peak Elementary Assistant Principal Megan Park named Wyoming’s 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year

(Lander, WY) – Megan Park, assistant principal of Gannett Peak Elementary in Lander, was selected as Wyoming’s 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year. The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) is committed to preparing assistant principals to step into the principal role. Recognition for the exceptional leadership of the men and women who are responsible for the day-to-day operations of PreK-8 schools instills pride in their accomplishments and reinforces their leadership in helping children develop a lifelong love of learning.

Megan has served in various roles throughout her career in education. She has been a special education teacher as well as a 5th grade teacher prior to becoming an assistant principal. Mrs. Park has served as the assistant principal of Gannett Peak Elementary School since 2021. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University – Bozeman in 2010; a bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Montana State University – Billings in 2010; and a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University in 2020.

In her role as assistant principal, Mrs. Park has helped foster a culture of continuous

growth and collaboration, ultimately benefiting students, educators and the school as a whole. She also supports the Gannett Peak staff in data-based decision making where-by teachers are sharing best practices, learning from one another’s experiences and creating a unified approach to student assessment.

Advertisement

Mrs. Park was nominated and selected by fellow principals through a statewide search process conducted by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, said WAEMSP Executive Director Kenny Jones.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Mrs. Megan Park on being named the 2024 Wyoming NAESP Assistant Principal of the Year. Her dedication to student success, innovative leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive school community have made her an exceptional leader at Gannett Peak,” said WAEMSP Executive Director Kenny Jones. “This prestigious recognition is a testament to her outstanding contributions to education. Mrs. Park serves as an inspiration to us all.”

In her letter of support for Mrs. Park’s nomination, Mrs. Leslie Voxland – principal of GPE, stated, “Throughout my professional work experience working with Megan for over ten years, I have witnessed her unwavering dedication and boundless energy in all aspects of her work. She consistently exhibits a solution-oriented mindset and finds innovative ways to solve challenges.”

During the surprise assembly at GPE, Mrs. Park was presented with a plaque from WAEMSP and a certificate to attend the NAESP National Principals Conference, which will be held this July in Nashville, TN. All Assistant Principals of the Year winners will be recognized during the conference.

Advertisement

h/t Bryan Brown h/t Bryan Brown

Since 1956, the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals has served as Wyoming’s professional educational association and now represents 205 elementary and middle school principals and aspiring principals throughout the state. WAEMSP maintains close ties with the metropolitan Washington, D.C. based National Association of Elementary School Principals and its 19,000 members worldwide.