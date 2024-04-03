Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik set to retire in September

(Cheyenne, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik will retire in September after 29 years of dedicated service to conserving Wyoming’s wildlife. Nesvik’s journey with the department began in 1995 as a game warden in the Laramie Region. His unwavering dedication and passion for wildlife led him to climb the ranks of the wildlife division, ultimately earning him the governor’s appointment as the Director in 2019.

“I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to have served as the Director and worked alongside the incredible people who wear the uniquely red uniform shirts of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department,” Nesvik said. “It has been a privilege to work with dedicated, passionate professionals who are committed to conserving wildlife, serving our citizens and preserving Wyoming’s heritage.”

A search for the director’s successor will begin promptly, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership for the department. By Wyoming law, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will initiate a search and eventually forward three candidates to the governor for his consideration.

Advertisement