Gambles in Lander is hiring new team members – Join in on the fun!

Gamble’s is hiring! If you want to read a fun post from Shane the owner about the position, click here. Otherwise, here are the details – go apply in-store at 420 Main in Lander!
Position: Crew Member
Duties:
- Delivery
- Meeting with customers on the Sales Floor
- Unpacking and furniture assembly
- Other duties as assigned
The right candidate will have an agreeable disposition for meeting with customers and be an enthusiastic self-starter. Must be able to lift over 50 lbs and stand for extended periods.
Training is provided and no experience is necessary but is preferred.
Pay is $10-$15 an hour depending on experience and enthusiasm. Gamble’s also offers paid vacation, a clean work environment, and a Simple IRA after 6 months.
Apply in person at 420 Main in Lander.