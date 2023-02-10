Gage Gose a Davidson Wildcat

Defending Class 3-A state champion hurdler Gage Gose has signed a national letter of intent to run track at Davidson College, in North Carolina. Davidson is a suburb of greater metropolitan Charlotte.

Davidson’s most famous alumnus is NBA star Stephen Curry, but the Davidson Wildcats are quickly building a powerhouse NCAA hurdling crew as well.

Gose joins Bryce Anthony, an NCAA finalist in the 2022 National Finals in the 400-meter hurdles, and overall, Davidson is ranked as the sixth-best men’s hurdling group in the entire NCAA.

Advertisement

Lander junior Gage Gose had the fastest time in Wyoming in the 300 meter hurdles in 2022 {h/t Randy Tucker}

In addition to Gose, Davidson is signing a 110-meter high hurdler ranked in the top 20 nationwide at the high school level.

Though Gose is a defending state champion in both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, his national ranking is much higher in the longer race.

“The longer hurdles will be his bread and butter in college,” his father and Lander head track coach Ben Gose said”

Davidson is a private liberal arts college with a small student population of around 2,000 but competes in Division I track and field.

Advertisement

“It’s a good private college,” Gose said.

Gose competed well last summer in regional and national outdoor meets in both hurdle events and the open 400 but seems destined for the 400-meter hurdles.

At the college level, the 400-meter hurdles are the same height, 39 inches, as high school high hurdles. It is an adjustment for competitive hurdles to make, but Gose has already competed in AAU meets in the longer race.

Advertisement

Currently, he is competing in indoor track where the hurdles are strictly the drag race variety at distances of 55 and 60 meters. Gage Gose is a defending Class 3-A state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming competes in the 55-meter race, while other neighboring states run the 60-meter variety.

Gose is currently tied for 39th place in the United States in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.41 and 40th nationally in the 55 hurdles with a 7.66 clocking at an indoor meet in Gillette.

Advertisement

Perhaps his most impressive indoor time came in Utah with a 22.52 in the 200-meter dash.

Gose is interested in business, though Davidson does not offer a degree in business, but does have an undergraduate program in economics.

As a high school athlete, Gose played football for two seasons, then switched to cross country. Gage Gose celebrates a 4×400 meter relay championship that sealed the Tigers Class 3-A State Title {h/t Randy Tucker}

He was on the Nordic ski team for three years but elected to run indoor track his senior year.

Academically he is an honor roll student and in the top five percent of his graduating class.

Gose was recruited by the University of Wyoming, Montana State, and his father’s alma mater, Dartmouth.

Gose comes from a running family with his father Ben and his grandfather Dr. Roger Gose.

Ben was a four-event Class 4-A state champion in the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters before earning All-American at Dartmouth in the 4×800 meter relay where he and his teammates finished fourth in the NCAA Indoor National Championships.

Speed is hereditary and grandpa, Dr. Gose was part of the national recording holding 440-meter relay at Breckinridge High School in San Antonio, Texas. The elder Gose ran the opening leg on a blistering 42.0 second relay, equivalent to the 4×100 meter relay of today.

Gose is the current Lander Valley High School record holder in the 300-meter hurdles and is within striking distance of Tanner Simpson’s record in the 110-meter high hurdles.