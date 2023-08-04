Friday’s Fremont County Fair Schedule – don’t miss any of the action!

FRIDAY

8:00 a.m. Youth Beef Cattle Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr., & FFA), Show Pavilion

followed by: Youth Commercial Cow Contest

followed by: Youth Breeding Beef Show

followed by: Youth Market Beef Show and all other beef cattle classes

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Premium Payout available Fair Office (Pay Out Window)

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN FOR GUESTS

10:00 a.m. King Arthur Contest – Cookies, Fremont Center – Kitchen

12:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Story Hour, Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn

12:00 p.m. (During Beef Show Lunch Break) Small Animal Master Showmanship, Show Pavilion

3:00 p.m. (Or 30 minutes following Beef Show)

Large Animal Master Showmanship, Show Pavilion

2:00 p.m. Open Class Demonstration, Fremont Center

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Lego Building (bringyour own Lego’s) (Judged at 5 p.m.), Little Wind Center

3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Child Development Services Screenings, Little Wind

5:30 p.m. Pee Wee Beef Showmanship

6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Tricylcle Races, Little Wind Center – Outdoor

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ALL NEW – GRILLMASTER CONTEST TBD

6:30 p.m. Pee Wee Swine Showmanship, Show Pavilion

followed by: Adult Swine Showmanship and

followed by: Jackpot Open Youth Swine Showmanship

7:30 p.m. OCTANE ADDICTIONS X GAMES MOTO CROSS, Grand Arena

Thank you to our Fremont County Fair sponsors: