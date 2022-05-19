Fremont Therapy Group welcomes Lori Ridgway!

Fremont Therapy Group is pleased to announce the addition of Lori Ridgway as a vital member of the FTG team. As the Director of Operations over our six clinics in Fremont, Sweetwater and Carbon Counties, Lori supports clinic directors and staff with leadership, marketing, team development, business strategy, and a variety of administrative functions. Photo (left to right) are Brent Kaufman, Owner/CEO; Lori Ridgway, Director of Operations; Tom Davis, Lander Clinic Director/Partner; Mitch Johnson, Riverton Clinic Director/ Partner

Lori is especially gifted in developing young professionals, helping them reach their full potential personally, professionally, and organizationally, and she has an extensive track record of success in these areas. These skills, along with Fremont Therapy Group’s young leadership team, will see the organization into the next several decades and as we continue to grow, both in terms of the programs and services we provide to the communities we serve as well as expanding geographically as we develop our future leaders.

“I am so excited to be a part of this organization! We have recently revisited our organizational values and honed in on the priorities that have made our clinics the top choice for many physicians and patients for their physical therapy needs,” said Ridgway. “It is an inspiring environment and I love the people I work with because they care about their patients and their communities.”

Lori is returning back to her roots, having started her career in healthcare as a pharmaceutical sales rep, though she brings vast professional experience in the areas of marketing, sales, and business strategy that she has obtained along her way. Every role following her start in healthcare has provided a key piece of the puzzle that prepared her to assume this role. At Central Wyoming College, Lori worked in the Customized Training Department, designing and facilitating training for private and state organizations in leadership and management, team building, trust, and coaching. Most recently, as the Director of Marketing and PR, she rebranded the college, developed a new website and digital marketing strategy that aligned with their strategic planning goals.

“We have a talented group of clinic directors and partners and Lori is an excellent addition to our leadership team. Her professional development and marketing skills, along with the clinical expertise in our company, will only increase Fremont Therapy’s ability to develop more talent and expand the programs and services in each of the communities we serve. Lori has jumped right in and made many contributions already. We’re excited to see what this team will do together,” stated Brent Kaufman, FTG Owner, CEO.

Lori is originally from De Beque, CO, and has been a part of the Riverton community for nearly 30 years. Lori and her husband, Eric, are proud to have raised three children in Wyoming and are thrilled to add their first grandson to the mix. She enjoys hiking, biking, and spending time outside photographing beautiful scenery and nature. She is also a sports lover, volleyball being at the top of her list, followed by baseball.