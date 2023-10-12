Fremont Therapy Group introduces new game-changing equipment for patients!

Fremont Therapy Group is always working to bring its patients the most state-of-the-art equipment. The Lander clinic now has an OxeFit to help patients get stronger and more safely than ever.

“The Oxefit has been a great addition to our clinic as it is an all-in-one device with so many different ways to challenge our patients. It has been very helpful with our worker’s compensation population as it has multiple features to help our patients with occupational requirements and movements. It also has a feature called advanced settings so the weight that the patient is lifting is different than lifting a dumbbell off the ground. We change the speed of the weight through electronic resistance to really simulate real-world challenges,” said Lander Clinic Director, Tom Davis, PT, DPT, MS, OCS, SCS.