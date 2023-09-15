Fremont Therapy Group introduces Delaney Umholtz, PT, DPT – Your partner in physical wellness

Here at Fremont Therapy Group in Riverton, we are thrilled to introduce you to our newest team member, Delaney Umholtz, PT, DPT. Delaney brings a wealth of knowledge, a passion for helping others, and a personal connection to the world of physical therapy that makes her an invaluable addition to our practice.

A Passion for Helping You Regain Your Lifestyle

Delaney’s mission as a Doctor of Physical Therapy is to empower her patients to reclaim their lives. With a dedication to improving her patients’ abilities, she focuses on helping them resume hobbies and tasks that may have been put on hold due to physical limitations and pain. Delaney is committed to providing individualized care, and she takes pride in witnessing her patients’ progress as they regain their independence.

Specialized Expertise

Delaney’s areas of special interest include dry needling, sports injuries, and pediatrics. Her diverse skill set allows her to effectively treat patients of all ages and injuries. As a former multisport high school and collegiate athlete herself, Delaney understands the physical demands of sports and the desire to return to an active lifestyle after an injury. Her personal experience fuels her passion for helping athletes and individuals of all ages recover through functional fitness.

Education and Certification

Delaney’s journey to becoming a Doctor of Physical Therapy is marked by dedication and continuous learning:

Associate of Science from Allen Community College, Iola, KS

Bachelor of Exercise Science from Missouri Valley College, Marshall, MO

Continuing Education from Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, KS

Delaney’s commitment to excellence extends beyond her formal education. She is certified in dry needling and has advanced training in pediatric torticollis treatment, making her well-equipped to address a wide range of musculoskeletal issues.

A True Outdoor Enthusiast

Originally hailing from Humboldt, Kansas, Delaney embodies the spirit of the great outdoors. In her free time, you can find her on family hunting trips, fishing, and taking long walks with her dog. Delaney also has a passion for baking and enjoys indulging in a good book. Her outdoor pursuits not only reflect her love for an active lifestyle but also underscore her dedication to helping others achieve the same.

A Career Inspired by Personal Experience

When asked about what brings her pride in her work and what inspired her to choose this career path, Delaney shared, “I find the most pride in my work when my knowledge and skill sets improve my patients’ ability to resume hobbies or tasks that were stopped due to their limitations and pain.” She also spoke about her own journey, saying, “I was drawn to the PT career because I grew up playing multiple sports and dancing in high school, and then college softball. I wanted to help people through functional fitness and sports-related tasks.”

Delaney’s enthusiasm for her work is palpable, and her personal connection to physical therapy makes her a compassionate and effective therapist.

At Fremont Therapy Group, we are excited to have Delaney Umholtz, PT, DPT, as a member of our team. Her dedication to helping patients recover and her passion for an active lifestyle aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care. If you’re seeking expert physical therapy tailored to your unique needs, Delaney is here to support you on your journey to wellness. Contact us at (307) 856-7021 today to schedule an appointment with Delaney and experience the difference for yourself.