Fremont Therapy Group in Lander, WY is hiring a Physical Therapist – Come join our team!

Clinic Name: Fremont Therapy Group

Location: Lander, Wyoming

Position: Physical Therapist

Experience: Preferably 1-2 Years; New graduates are welcome to apply

Employment Type: Full-Time

Compensation: Competitive base salary of $82000.00 to $85000.00 DOE, plus $6000.00 to $10000.00 sign-on bonus, performance bonus program, tuition reimbursement, and relocation reimbursement options.

We Are Seeking:

Fremont Therapy Group is looking for a motivated and passionate Physical Therapist to join our state-of-the-art clinic in Lander, Wyoming in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, where the quality of life is high and outdoor adventures are plentiful.

*Wyoming carries no state income tax—this equates to an automatic 5% pay increase!

We desire a team member with an orthopedic background who wishes to continually build their skills and positively impact our profession, team, and patients. We value our therapists and their education and offer a supportive environment that fosters mentorship, collaboration, and professional growth. This is an excellent opportunity to work with a group of skilled therapists with strong orthopedic backgrounds and specialties in sports medicine, injury prevention, sports performance training, hand therapy, aquatic therapy, manual therapy, pelvic health, geriatric, IASTM, dry needling and more.

Company Perks:

Our optimal caseload is 12 patients/day . Our patients have dedicated one-on-one time with their Physical Therapist

Tuition Reimbursement—$5250.00/year

Formal Mentorship and Onboarding Program—structured support for our new team members

Performance bonus program

4 weeks of Paid Time Off for new hires

Excellent benefits package including 401k, health, dental, and more

Continuing education benefit of $3000.00 with paid specialized certifications

Multiple opportunities for professional development, specialization, and leadership

Corporate discount plans

Employee Assistance Program-EAP—free resources for life’s challenges and mental wellness support

Family-friendly work environment with flexible scheduling options

Investment from a company team that wants you to succeed and thrive professionally and personally.

Requirements:

Graduate from a CAPTE-accredited Physical Therapy program.

The current state of Wyoming license or eligible.

Orthopedic, exercise and manual-based skills, and sports rehab.

Outgoing and energetic team player.

About Fremont Therapy Group:

Fremont Therapy Group is a physical therapist-owned outpatient private practice with six locations in Wyoming – Riverton, Lander, Green River, Rock Springs, Rawlins, and Saratoga, with clinic directors in each location who are vested owners in the company. FTG teams consistently focus on the need to help our patients achieve great outcomes, with dedicated one-on-one care.

We are proud to maintain our commitment to patient care with an optimal caseload of 12 patients per day. This provides patients with individualized care and allows our clinicians to achieve the highest levels of therapeutic alliance with their patients.

We are also proud to say that our company offers stability and security. Many members of our FTG family, from therapists to support staff, have been part of our organization for 10-20+ years.

Talk to us about our:

Mentorship Program – We want you to succeed!

Commitment to ConEd – We want to help you grow!

One-On-One Care – We want you to build relationships!

Flexible Schedule – We want you to have balance to live!

For more details about the history of our company and six Wyoming locations, visit us on our website at fremonttherapygroup.com and find us on Instagram and Facebook to learn how we give back to our communities.

If you desire a high quality of living in a world-class outdoor recreation community with a company that places top value on work/life balance, we want to hear from you!

Come see for yourself what Lander and Fremont Therapy Group have to offer!

Please apply online or send email inquiries and resume to Stacey Nelson, Director of Human Resources and Clinic Education: [email protected]