Fremont Therapy Group hosted Glow Run to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Riverton and Eagle’s Hope

Fremont Therapy Group (FTG) hosted its 3rd Annual Glow Run on October 8th. The event engaged more than 130 health enthusiasts from the Riverton and Lander communities. It ultimately raised a combined total of $5,262 split equally to support Eagles Hope and Boys and Girls Club of Riverton.

The checks were donated to Eagles Hope and Boys and Girls Club on November 9th and 10th. Accepting it on behalf of Eagles Hope was Executive Director Michelle Widmayer. Jacque Stoldt, Riverton Club Director for the Boys and Girls Club, also accepted a check. The donation was presented by Riverton Clinic Director, Physical Therapist and Certified Hand Specialist, Mitch Johnson.

The Glow Run would not be a success without the help and support of so many.

We look forward to another fun and successful glow run next year!

Keep a lookout for registration and sponsorship opportunities in early summer 2024!