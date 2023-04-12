Fremont Orthopaedics to offer new outpatient surgery options

Outpatient Surgical Treatment at Western Wyoming Medical Center

The surgeons at Fremont Orthopaedics, Drs. Ben Francisco and Cory Lamblin, are well known to many Fremont County residents who have received orthopaedic care at their clinics or the local hospitals. Both orthopaedic surgeons are board-certified and fellowship-trained and have extensive experience in rural settings and major trauma centers. They have chosen to live in Fremont County because they love the small-town lifestyle and care deeply about the communities we all call home. The team at Fremont Orthopaedics is passionate about helping Fremont County residents access excellent orthopaedic care close to home.

Drs. Francisco and Lamblin are pleased to announce plans to expand their practice by offering outpatient orthopaedic surgeries at Western Wyoming Medical (WWM). Western Wyoming Medical is a new and modern ambulatory surgery center located at 535 East Main Street in Lander. Western Wyoming Medical

This ambulatory surgery center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and offers patients the opportunity to receive same-day surgical care in a comfortable outpatient setting. The procedures performed at WWM incorporate state-of-the-art technology and instrumentation. The surgeons are assisted by specialized and experienced registered nurses and surgical staff who are dedicated to providing compassionate and individualized patient care.

Patients and their families will benefit from the quality, convenience, and accessibility of the surgical treatments offered at WWM. Ambulatory surgery centers also offer many patients more cost-effective options for surgical care. Drs. Lamblin and Francisco believe that WWM will be key in advancing affordable healthcare options for patients from Fremont County and the surrounding regions.

At this time, Drs. Francisco and Lamblin are offering minor procedures that can be performed under local anesthesia (injection of numbing medication) at Western Wyoming Medical Center. The surgeries currently offered include:

Carpal tunnel release

Cubital tunnel release

Trigger finger release

Cyst removals

Nailbed repair

Tendon repair

Laceration repair

Other select procedures typically involving the hand, arm, or foot

This summer, we plan to expand our surgical offerings to a more comprehensive array of orthopedic procedures, including:

Fracture fixation

Hand, wrist, and elbow surgeries

Shoulder surgery and arthroscopy, including rotator cuff, tendon, and labrum repairs

Knee surgery and arthroscopy, including ligament and meniscal procedures

Additional musculoskeletal procedures

To learn more about Fremont Orthopaedics, please visit our website at fremontorthodocs.com. If you would like to meet our team or discuss pursuing surgical care at Western Wyoming Medical Center, please call Fremont Orthopaedics at 307-332-9720.

“We look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with our patients and exceptional healthcare partners at this new facility.” – Ben Francisco, MD, and Cory Lamblin, MD