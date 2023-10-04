Fremont County volleyball schedule Oct 3-7

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County volleyball is getting an early head start to the sports week. Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens will play today at St. Stephens. Lander and Dubois are scheduled to compete in conference duals and Shoshoni, Wind River, and Wyoming Indian will host matches on Saturday. Riverton will battle opponents from the southwest quad in 4A.

Wednesday

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens 5 p.m.

Friday

Green River at Riverton 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Hanna Elk Mountain 4 p.m.

Conference Duals in Powell Lander vs Thermopolis 12 p.m. Lander vs Worland 3 p.m.

1A Jamboree at Basin (Riverside) Ft. Washakie vs Farson-Eden 10 a.m. Dubois vs Upton 12:30 p.m. Ft. Washakie vs Arvada Clearmont 2 p.m. Dubois vs Saratoga 6 p.m.



Saturday

Evanston at Riverton 1 p.m.

Wright at Shoshoni 10 a.m.

Wyoming Indian at Wind River 1 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Shoshoni 4 p.m.

Conference Duals in Powell Lander vs Lovell 9 a.m. Lander vs Powell 3 p.m.

1A Jamboree at Basin (Riverside) Dubois vs Midwest 9 a.m. Rock River vs Ft. Washakie 9 a.m. Ft. Washakie vs Hulett 1:30 p.m. Dubois vs Kaycee 3 p.m.

