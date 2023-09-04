Fremont County sports schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – Another busy week of Fremont County athletics begins today with Central Wyoming College soccer playing a match in Casper. A lot of teams this week will be on the road with few events happening locally. Most sporting events will happen Thursday through Saturday.

The high school golf season is starting to wind down with conference tournaments happening this week. Lander is in Green River, while Riverton will be in Wheatland. County 10 will have results when they are reported.

Riverton will host a cross country meet and a volleyball match against Lander on Thursday. County 10 will have coverage of the volleyball match on our YouTube page. Most volleyball will be on the road with tournament action. Dubois and Wyoming Indian will stay in the County.

High school football will have action both at home and on the road. Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will all host games. Riverton will make their first road trip of the season to Evanston while Shoshoni is at Greybull this week.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Monday

Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming vs Western Nebraska 12 p.m. The game will be played at Casper College



Mens College Soccer

Central Wyoming College vs Western Nebraska Community College 2 p.m. The game will be played at Casper College



Thursday

Volleyball

Lander at Riverton 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook



High School Golf

Riverton at Conference in Wheatland

Lander at Conference in Green River

High School Cross Country

Berry Brant Invite Riverton, Lander, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.



College Golf

Central Wyoming College at Riverton Country Club 1 p.m.

Friday

Football

#4 Powell at Lander 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Riverton at Evanston 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Riverside at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Greybull 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Rawlins Invite Lander will participate from Fremont County.

Big Horn Tournament Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County.

Star Valley Invite Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

Ft. Washakie at Dubois 4 p.m.

High School Golf

Riverton at Conference in Wheatland

Lander at Conference in Green River

Girls Swimming

Cody Invite Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Lander at Green River (Dual)

College Volleyball

Central Wyoming vs Utah State Eastern Match will be at Twin Falls, Idaho

Central Wyoming vs College of Southern Idaho Match will be at Twin Falls, Idaho



Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Laramie County Community College 3:30 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Laramie County Community College 1 p.m.

College Golf

Central Wyoming College at Riverton Country Club 9 a.m.

Saturday

Football

Natrona County JV at #3 Wind River 12:30 p.m.

#2 Dubois at #1 Little Snake River 2 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Rawlins Invite Lander will participate from Fremont County.

Big Horn Tournament Shoshoni will participate from Fremont County.

Star Valley Invite Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

Dubois at Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Powell Invite Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Lander at Jackson (Dual)

College Volleyball

Central Wyoming vs Salt Lake Community College Match will be at Twin Falls, Idaho

Central Wyoming College vs University of Providence Match will be at Twin Falls, Idaho



Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Western Nebraska Community College 1 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Western Nebraska Community College 3:30 p.m.