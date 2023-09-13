Fremont County sports schedule Sep 13-17

Wyatt Burichka
Carson Kisling dragged a Greybull defender - h/t Nathan Oster - Greybull Standard

(Fremont County, WY) – Another edition of our Fremont County sports schedule features one state event for high school in golf. The Riverton boys will be looking for a three-peat this weekend. Parker Paxton of Riverton will look for his fourth individual title.

High school volleyball will have a lot more road matches with tournament play settling down. Football is mainly on the road for Fremont County teams. Three teams will host games this week. Wyoming Indian will host a cross-country meet on Saturday at the high school.

Central Wyoming College Rodeo will host a three-day event, while soccer will host several matches. Lady Rustlers Volleyball is off to Scottsbluff, Nebraska for multiple matches over two days.

Here is a look at what is happening in Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week. 

Thursday

Football

  • Cheyenne East at Shoshoni 5 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball

  • Pinedale at Lander 6 p.m.

College Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Torrington

Friday

Football

  • Riverton at Star Valley 6 p.m.
  • Lander at Evanston 6 p.m.
  • Wind River at Riverside 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

  • Riverton at Jackson 4 p.m.
  • Meeteetse at Dubois 5 p.m.
  • Shoshoni at Wind River 6 p.m.
  • Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 6 p.m.

High School Golf

  • State Golf at Worland
    • Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
      • Riverton Boys seeking their third title in a row
      • Parker Paxton of Riverton looks for his fourth individual title

Girls Swimming

  • Riverton Invite at Riverton High School 4 p.m.
  • Lander at Jackson Invite

Cross Country

  • Lander at Rawlins Invite

College Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming vs Northeastern Junior College 3 p.m.
    • Match will be played in Scottsbluff, NE
  • Central Wyoming vs Western Nebraska 7 p.m.
  • Match will be played in Scottsbluff, NE

Womens College Soccer

  • Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming 1 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

  • Lamar Community College at Central Wyoming 3:30 p.m.

College Golf

  • Central Wyoming College at Torrington

College Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming at Riverton

Saturday

Football

  • Encampment at Dubois 2 p.m.

High School Volleyball

  • Riverton at Star Valley 1 p.m.
  • Greybull at Wind River 1 p.m.
  • Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer 1 p.m.
  • Lander at Mountain View 2 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 3 p.m.

High School Golf

Girls Swimming

  • Lander at Jackson Invite

Cross Country

  • Run for the Moccasins at Wyoming Indian
    • Riverton, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County

College Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming vs Missouri State University – West Plains 9 a.m.
    • Match will be played in Scottsbluff, NE
  • Central Wyoming vs Iowa Western Community College 3 p.m.
    • Match will be played in Scottsbluff, NE

Womens College Soccer

  • Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming 1 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

  • Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming 3:30 p.m.

College Rodeo

  • Central Wyoming at Riverton

Sunday

  • Central Wyoming at Riverton
