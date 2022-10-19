Fremont County sports schedule October 20-22

(Fremont County, WY) – High school cross country has entered the final leg of the race this week when the state meet takes place at Ethete. Check out all the Fremont County race times below. Lander boys will be looking to repeat as state champions this season in cross country.

Volleyball and football enters their final week of regular season play with big seeding games for football will happen this week. You can tune into the Lander vs Douglas and Riverton vs Worland game this Friday on multiple platforms. Check out all the links below.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County this week. All times are varsity times for high school.

Advertisement

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high school volleyball and football are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Football rankings are released Wednesday while volleyball rankings are released Thursday on wyopreps.com. Rankings for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are released on Monday.

Thursday

Football

Rocky Mountain at #3 Wind River 6 p.m. Number two seed on the line out of the 1A 9-Man West.

Natrona JV at #2 Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Advertisement

Lander at Riverton 6 p.m. Keeper of the Gold Match

Wyoming Indian at Dubois 5 p.m.

Friday

Foootball

#5 Lander at #3 Douglas 6 p.m. Lander will need to win by seven or more points to host a home playoff game. Listen to the game on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

Riverton at Worland 6 p.m. Winner punches their ticket to postseason. Loser is out. Listen to the game on 105.1 Jack F.M. Watch the game on YouTube Watch the game on Facebook

#2 Dubois at #3 Burlington 1:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Advertisement

Lander at Pinedale 3 p.m.

Dubois at Meeteetse 1 p.m.

Swimming

3A East Conference in Buffalo Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

3A West Conference in Rawlins Lander will participate from Fremont County



Mens Soccer

Central Wyoming College at Otero College 7 p.m. Region IX quarter final.



Saturday

Advertisement

Cross County

State Meet in Ethete 3A Girls 11 a.m. (Lander and Riverton) 2A Girls 11:30 a.m. (Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and St. Stephens) 3A Boys 12:45 p.m. (Lander and Riverton) 2A Boys 1:15 p.m. (Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and St. Stephens)



Football

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni JV 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverton at #3 Cody 1 p.m.

Dubois at Ten Sleep 11 a.m.

Dubois vs Arvada Clearmont 1:30 p.m. The match will take place at Ten Sleep.



Swimming

3A East Conference in Buffalo Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

3A West Conference at Rawlins Lander will participate from Fremont County

