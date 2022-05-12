Fremont County sports schedule May 13-15

Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – The end is near for high school sports. However, Fremont County will be busy this weekend with baseball, track, and soccer. Shoshoni will be hosting a regional track meet for 1A and 2A West which will have most Fremont County teams in attendance. Riverton will host soccer, and the Riverton Raiders will have a double header at home against Cody.

Here is the full slate of sports happening this weekend.

Friday

Girls Soccer

  • Lander at Mountain View 3 p.m.
  • Douglas at Riverton 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

  • Lander at Mountain View 5 p.m.
  • Douglas at Riverton 7 p.m.

Track and Field

Regional Track meet is this weekend.

  • 3A West Regional at Kemmerer
    • Lander is participating from Fremont County.
  • 4A West Regional at Casper (Natrona County High School)
    • Riverton is participating from Fremont County.
  • 1A/2A West Regional at Shoshoni
    • Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, and St.Stephens are participating from Fremont County.
      • $5 for Adults and $3 for Students for one day passes. $8 for adults and $5 for Students for two day passes.

Golf

  • Lander Invite
    • Riverton and Lander will compete from Fremont County.

Saturday

Girls Soccer

  • Newcastle vs Riverton 1 p.m.
    • Senior Night

Boys Soccer

  • Newcastle vs Riverton 3 p.m.
    • Senior Night

Track and Field

  • 3A West Regional at Kemmerer
    • Lander is participating from Fremont County.
  • 4A West Regional at Casper (Natrona County High School)
    • Riverton is participating from Fremont County.
  • 1A/2A West Regional at Shoshoni
    • Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, and St.Stephens are participating from Fremont County.
      • $5 for Adults and $3 for Students for one day passes. $8 for adults and $5 for Students for two day passes.

Baseball

  • Cody at Riverton 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday

  • Rock Springs at Lander 11 and 1 p.m.

