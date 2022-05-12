Fremont County sports schedule May 13-15

(Fremont County, WY) – The end is near for high school sports. However, Fremont County will be busy this weekend with baseball, track, and soccer. Shoshoni will be hosting a regional track meet for 1A and 2A West which will have most Fremont County teams in attendance. Riverton will host soccer, and the Riverton Raiders will have a double header at home against Cody.

Here is the full slate of sports happening this weekend.

Friday

Girls Soccer

Lander at Mountain View 3 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton 5 p.m. Pink Night



Boys Soccer

Lander at Mountain View 5 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton 7 p.m. Pink Night



Track and Field

Regional Track meet is this weekend.

3A West Regional at Kemmerer Lander is participating from Fremont County.

4A West Regional at Casper (Natrona County High School) Riverton is participating from Fremont County.

1A/2A West Regional at Shoshoni Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, and St.Stephens are participating from Fremont County. $5 for Adults and $3 for Students for one day passes. $8 for adults and $5 for Students for two day passes.



Golf

Lander Invite Riverton and Lander will compete from Fremont County.



Saturday

Girls Soccer

Newcastle vs Riverton 1 p.m. Senior Night



Boys Soccer

Newcastle vs Riverton 3 p.m. Senior Night



Track and Field

Baseball

Cody at Riverton 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday