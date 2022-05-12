Fremont County sports schedule May 13-15

(Fremont County, WY) – The end is near for high school sports. However, Fremont County will be busy this weekend with baseball, track, and soccer. Shoshoni will be hosting a regional track meet for 1A and 2A West which will have most Fremont County teams in attendance. Riverton will host soccer, and the Riverton Raiders will have a double header at home against Cody.
Here is the full slate of sports happening this weekend.
Friday
Girls Soccer
- Lander at Mountain View 3 p.m.
- Douglas at Riverton 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
- Lander at Mountain View 5 p.m.
- Douglas at Riverton 7 p.m.
Track and Field
Regional Track meet is this weekend.
- 3A West Regional at Kemmerer
- Lander is participating from Fremont County.
- 4A West Regional at Casper (Natrona County High School)
- Riverton is participating from Fremont County.
- 1A/2A West Regional at Shoshoni
- Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, and St.Stephens are participating from Fremont County.
- $5 for Adults and $3 for Students for one day passes. $8 for adults and $5 for Students for two day passes.
Golf
- Lander Invite
- Riverton and Lander will compete from Fremont County.
Saturday
Girls Soccer
- Newcastle vs Riverton 1 p.m.
- Senior Night
Boys Soccer
- Newcastle vs Riverton 3 p.m.
- Senior Night
Track and Field
- 3A West Regional at Kemmerer
- Lander is participating from Fremont County.
- 4A West Regional at Casper (Natrona County High School)
- Riverton is participating from Fremont County.
- 1A/2A West Regional at Shoshoni
- Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy, and St.Stephens are participating from Fremont County.
- $5 for Adults and $3 for Students for one day passes. $8 for adults and $5 for Students for two day passes.
Baseball
- Cody at Riverton 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Sunday
- Rock Springs at Lander 11 and 1 p.m.