Fremont County sports schedule August 21-26

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
(h/t Tricia Watson)

(Fremont County, WY) – The first week for most high school fall sports is here! Football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming will get their first meets, games, and matches underway! Golf enters its third week of action with Lander hosting a two-day tournament.

Lander and Wyoming Indian will host a volleyball tournament this week as well! It will happen on Thursday and Friday with multiple Fremont County schools competing in it.

Football will have scrimmages and week zero contests. Lander will travel to Park County to take on Cody while Riverton hosts Powell. County 10 will have the call for both of those games! You can find links to those games below.

Advertisement

Watch for our football and volleyball scoreboard updates throughout the season. Volleyball starts this week, while football will start the following week.

Monday

High School Golf

  • Lander Invite
    • Lander and Riverton’s JV will participate from Fremont County.

Tuesday

Advertisement

High School Golf

  • Lander Invite
    • Lander and Riverton’s JV will participate from Fremont County

Wednesday

High School Golf

Advertisement
  • Riverton at Jackson/Star Valley

Thursday

High School Golf

  • Riverton at Jackson/Star Valley

Thursday

Advertisement

Women’s College Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern 1 p.m.

Men’s College Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

Volleyball

  • Lander Invite
    • Lander, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
  • Big Horn Basin Tour
    • Dubois will participate from Fremont County.

Cross County

  • Beeartrap Invite at Casper Mountain
    • Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will all compete from Fremont County.

Swimming

  • Lander Relays 3 p.m.
    • Lander and Riverton will participate

Saturday

Football

  • Dubois Jamboree
    • Dubois will host Encampment, Burlington, and Farson-Eden.

Volleyball

  • Lander Invite
    • Lander, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
  • Big Horn Basin Tour
    • Dubois will participate from Fremont County.

Swimming

  • Bruce Gresly Pentathlon at Lander 10 a.m.
    • Lander and Riverton will participate
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.