Fremont County sports schedule August 21-26

(Fremont County, WY) – The first week for most high school fall sports is here! Football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming will get their first meets, games, and matches underway! Golf enters its third week of action with Lander hosting a two-day tournament.
Lander and Wyoming Indian will host a volleyball tournament this week as well! It will happen on Thursday and Friday with multiple Fremont County schools competing in it.
Football will have scrimmages and week zero contests. Lander will travel to Park County to take on Cody while Riverton hosts Powell. County 10 will have the call for both of those games! You can find links to those games below.
Watch for our football and volleyball scoreboard updates throughout the season. Volleyball starts this week, while football will start the following week.
Monday
High School Golf
- Lander Invite
- Lander and Riverton’s JV will participate from Fremont County.
Tuesday
High School Golf
- Lander Invite
- Lander and Riverton’s JV will participate from Fremont County
Wednesday
High School Golf
- Riverton at Jackson/Star Valley
Thursday
High School Golf
- Riverton at Jackson/Star Valley
Thursday
Women’s College Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern 1 p.m.
Men’s College Soccer
- Central Wyoming College at Colorado Northwestern 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
- Powell at Riverton 6 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Lander at Cody 4 p.m.
Volleyball
- Lander Invite
- Lander, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
- Big Horn Basin Tour
- Dubois will participate from Fremont County.
Cross County
- Beeartrap Invite at Casper Mountain
- Lander, Riverton, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will all compete from Fremont County.
Swimming
- Lander Relays 3 p.m.
- Lander and Riverton will participate
Saturday
Football
- Dubois Jamboree
- Dubois will host Encampment, Burlington, and Farson-Eden.
Volleyball
- Lander Invite
- Lander, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
- Big Horn Basin Tour
- Dubois will participate from Fremont County.
Swimming
- Bruce Gresly Pentathlon at Lander 10 a.m.
- Lander and Riverton will participate