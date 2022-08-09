Fremont County sports schedule August 10-13

Fall sports are back! Fremont County currently has high school golf going which includes their first tournament beginning tomorrow when they head west to Jackson and Afton for a two-day tournament. CWC athletics begin scrimmage play starting this week including Lady Rustler volleyball who finished ninth last season in the national tournament.

Here is a look at what is going on this week!

Wednesday

Golf

Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming Riverton and Lander will participate in this tournament.



Thursday

Golf

Volleyball

Central Wyoming College vs Regis University 5 p.m. This match is a scrimmage on the road



Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 5p.m. This contest is a scrimmage on the road.



Boys Soccer

Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 7 p.m. Contest is a scrimmage on the road



Friday

Volleyball

Central Wyoming College vs Colorado School of Mines 8 a.m. This match is a scrimmage on the road.

Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan 12 p.m. This match is a scrimmage on the road.



Saturday

Volleyball

Central Wyoming College vs TBD in Loveland, Colorado This match will be a scrimmage on the road.



Girls Soccer

Central Wyoming College vs Westminster College 12p.m. This contest is an exhibition on the road.



Boys Soccer