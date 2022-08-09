Fremont County sports schedule August 10-13

Fall sports are back! Fremont County currently has high school golf going which includes their first tournament beginning tomorrow when they head west to Jackson and Afton for a two-day tournament. CWC athletics begin scrimmage play starting this week including Lady Rustler volleyball who finished ninth last season in the national tournament.
Here is a look at what is going on this week!
Wednesday
Golf
- Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming
- Riverton and Lander will participate in this tournament.
Thursday
Golf
- Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming
- Riverton and Lander will participate in this tournament.
Volleyball
- Central Wyoming College vs Regis University 5 p.m.
- This match is a scrimmage on the road
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 5p.m.
- This contest is a scrimmage on the road.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 7 p.m.
- Contest is a scrimmage on the road
Friday
Volleyball
- Central Wyoming College vs Colorado School of Mines 8 a.m.
- This match is a scrimmage on the road.
- Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan 12 p.m.
- This match is a scrimmage on the road.
Saturday
Volleyball
- Central Wyoming College vs TBD in Loveland, Colorado
- This match will be a scrimmage on the road.
Girls Soccer
- Central Wyoming College vs Westminster College 12p.m.
- This contest is an exhibition on the road.
Boys Soccer
- Central Wyoming College vs Westminster College 2:30 p.m.
- This contest is an exhibition on the road.