Fremont County sports schedule August 10-13

Wyatt Burichka
(Stock Photo)

Fall sports are back! Fremont County currently has high school golf going which includes their first tournament beginning tomorrow when they head west to Jackson and Afton for a two-day tournament. CWC athletics begin scrimmage play starting this week including Lady Rustler volleyball who finished ninth last season in the national tournament.

Here is a look at what is going on this week!

Wednesday

Golf

  • Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming
    • Riverton and Lander will participate in this tournament.

Thursday

Golf

  • Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming
    • Riverton and Lander will participate in this tournament.

Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming College vs Regis University 5 p.m.
    • This match is a scrimmage on the road

Girls Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 5p.m.
    • This contest is a scrimmage on the road.

Boys Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan University 7 p.m.
    • Contest is a scrimmage on the road

Friday

Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming College vs Colorado School of Mines 8 a.m.
    • This match is a scrimmage on the road.
  • Central Wyoming College vs Colorado Christan 12 p.m.
    • This match is a scrimmage on the road.

Saturday

Volleyball

  • Central Wyoming College vs TBD in Loveland, Colorado
    • This match will be a scrimmage on the road.

Girls Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College vs Westminster College 12p.m.
    • This contest is an exhibition on the road.

Boys Soccer

  • Central Wyoming College vs Westminster College 2:30 p.m.
    • This contest is an exhibition on the road.

