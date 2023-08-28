Fremont County sports schedule Aug 28 – Sept 1

(Fremont County, WY) – We enter the second week of all sports in action for Fremont County with something happening every day this week. Football, cross country, volleyball, golf, and college soccer will all return to action. More college sports get their season underway this week.
Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County.
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.
Monday
Womens College Soccer
- Gillette College at Central Wyoming 3 p.m.
Mens College Soccer
- Gillette College at Central Wyoming 5 p.m.
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
- Lander at Jackson 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Womens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Casper College 2 p.m.
Mens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Casper College 4 p.m.
Thursday
Football
- Shoshoni at #1 Pine Bluffs 4 p.m.
- Saratoga at #3 Wind River (Canceled)
- Wind River is currently looking for another opponent.
High School Golf
- Lander at Buffalo
- Riverton at Riverton Invite
High School Cross-Country
- Lander Invite
- Lander, Wyoming Indian, Riverton, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming at Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, CO)
Friday
Football
- #2 Cody at Riverton 7 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Green River at Lander 6 p.m.
- Guernsey-Sunrise at Wyoming Indian 4 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite
- Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River participating from Fremont County
Boarder Wars at Cody
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
Gillette Tournament
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
Golf
- Lander at Buffalo
- Riverton at Riverton Invite
Girls Swimming
- Green River Pre-Invite
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
College Volleyball
- Blinn College Labor Day Tournament (at Brenham Texas)
- Central Wyoming vs Nex Mexico Junior College 10 a.m.
- Central Wyoming vs Weatherford College 4 p.m.
College Rodeo
- Central Wyoming at Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, CO)
Saturday
Football
- #2 Dubois vs Hulett 1 p.m.
- Game will be played at Ten Sleep
High School Volleyball
Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite
- Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River participating from Fremont County
Boarder Wars at Cody
- Lander will participate from Fremont County
Gillette Tournament
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
College Volleyball
Blinn College Labor Day Tournament (at Brenham Texas)
- Central Wyoming vs Hill College 10 a.m.
- Central Wyoming vs Blinn College 4 p.m.
Womens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Northwest 1 p.m.
Mens College Soccer
- Central Wyoming at Northwest 3:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
- Central Wyoming at Wyoming Invite in Cheyenne