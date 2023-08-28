Fremont County sports schedule Aug 28 – Sept 1

(Fremont County, WY) – We enter the second week of all sports in action for Fremont County with something happening every day this week. Football, cross country, volleyball, golf, and college soccer will all return to action. More college sports get their season underway this week.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Monday

Womens College Soccer

Gillette College at Central Wyoming 3 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

Gillette College at Central Wyoming 5 p.m.

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Lander at Jackson 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Casper College 2 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Casper College 4 p.m.

Thursday

Football

Shoshoni at #1 Pine Bluffs 4 p.m.

Saratoga at #3 Wind River (Canceled) Wind River is currently looking for another opponent.



High School Golf

Lander at Buffalo

Riverton at Riverton Invite

High School Cross-Country

Lander Invite Lander, Wyoming Indian, Riverton, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County



College Rodeo

Central Wyoming at Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, CO)

Friday

Football

#2 Cody at Riverton 7 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Green River at Lander 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Guernsey-Sunrise at Wyoming Indian 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite

Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River participating from Fremont County

Boarder Wars at Cody

Lander will participate from Fremont County

Gillette Tournament

Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Golf

Lander at Buffalo

Riverton at Riverton Invite

Girls Swimming

Green River Pre-Invite Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County



College Volleyball

Blinn College Labor Day Tournament (at Brenham Texas) Central Wyoming vs Nex Mexico Junior College 10 a.m. Central Wyoming vs Weatherford College 4 p.m.



College Rodeo

Central Wyoming at Northeastern Junior College (Sterling, CO)

Saturday

Football

#2 Dubois vs Hulett 1 p.m. Game will be played at Ten Sleep



High School Volleyball

Wind River/Wyoming Indian Invite

Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Wind River participating from Fremont County

Boarder Wars at Cody

Lander will participate from Fremont County

Gillette Tournament

Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

College Volleyball

Blinn College Labor Day Tournament (at Brenham Texas)

Central Wyoming vs Hill College 10 a.m.

Central Wyoming vs Blinn College 4 p.m.

Womens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Northwest 1 p.m.

Mens College Soccer

Central Wyoming at Northwest 3:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

Central Wyoming at Wyoming Invite in Cheyenne