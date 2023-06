Fremont County School District 25 announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children between the ages of 1-18 years at no cost. In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

If you have any questions, please call Fremont County School District (307) 856-6513 or click here.