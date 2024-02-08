More

    Fremont County Republican Convention set for March 9th; All registered Republicans encouraged to attend precinct caucus

    The 2024 Fremont County Republican Convention will be held Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Registration fee $15. 

    Chairman’s call to the conventions is: Voting Delegates total 208.

    Fremont County precinct caucus dates (Delegate selection) are as follows:

    Every Fremont County Registered Republican is encouraged to attend

    February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Lander Senior Center

    Precinct 01-01 Lander, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 01-02 Lander, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 01-03 Lander, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 01-04 Lander 4 Delegates

    Precinct 01-05 Lander, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 01-06 Lander, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 02-01 Hudson, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 04-01 Ft Washakie, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 05-01 Milford, 20 Delegates

    Precinct 06-01 Beebe, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 12-01 Jeffrey City, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 13-01 Ethete, 4 Delegates

    February 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m. 20 South Dexter Avenue

    Precinct 24-01 Atlantic City, 4 Delegates  

    February 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m. Riverton Library

    Precinct 03-01 Riverton, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 03-02 Riverton, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 03-03 Riverton, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 03-04 Riverton 4 Delegates

    Precinct 03-05 Riverton, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 03-06 Riverton, 12 Delegates

    Precinct 08-01 Arapahoe, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 10-01 Delfelder, 8 Delegates

    Precinct 14-01 Pavillion, 12 Delegates

    Precinct 16-01 Morton, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 17-01 Luthy, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 18-01 Big Bend, 12 Delegates

    Precinct 18-02 Big Bend, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 20-1 Shoshoni, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 21-01 Reclamation, 4 Delegates

    Precinct 22-1 Lysite, 4 Delegates

    February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Missouri Valley Fire Hall

    Precinct 09-01 Valley, 4 Delegates

    February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Dubois Town Hall

    Precinct 07-01 Dubois, 16 Delegates

    Precinct 19-01 Crowheart, 4 Delegates

    Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Republican Party

