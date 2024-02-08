Fremont County Republican Convention set for March 9th; All registered Republicans encouraged to attend precinct caucus

The 2024 Fremont County Republican Convention will be held Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Registration fee $15.

Chairman’s call to the conventions is: Voting Delegates total 208.

Fremont County precinct caucus dates (Delegate selection) are as follows:

Every Fremont County Registered Republican is encouraged to attend

February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Lander Senior Center Precinct 01-01 Lander, 8 Delegates Precinct 01-02 Lander, 4 Delegates Precinct 01-03 Lander, 8 Delegates Precinct 01-04 Lander 4 Delegates Precinct 01-05 Lander, 8 Delegates Precinct 01-06 Lander, 4 Delegates Precinct 02-01 Hudson, 4 Delegates Precinct 04-01 Ft Washakie, 4 Delegates Precinct 05-01 Milford, 20 Delegates Precinct 06-01 Beebe, 4 Delegates Precinct 12-01 Jeffrey City, 4 Delegates Precinct 13-01 Ethete, 4 Delegates

February 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m. 20 South Dexter Avenue Precinct 24-01 Atlantic City, 4 Delegates

February 24, 2024, 1:00 p.m. Riverton Library Precinct 03-01 Riverton, 8 Delegates Precinct 03-02 Riverton, 4 Delegates Precinct 03-03 Riverton, 8 Delegates Precinct 03-04 Riverton 4 Delegates Precinct 03-05 Riverton, 8 Delegates Precinct 03-06 Riverton, 12 Delegates Precinct 08-01 Arapahoe, 4 Delegates Precinct 10-01 Delfelder, 8 Delegates Precinct 14-01 Pavillion, 12 Delegates Precinct 16-01 Morton, 4 Delegates Precinct 17-01 Luthy, 4 Delegates Precinct 18-01 Big Bend, 12 Delegates Precinct 18-02 Big Bend, 4 Delegates Precinct 20-1 Shoshoni, 4 Delegates Precinct 21-01 Reclamation, 4 Delegates Precinct 22-1 Lysite, 4 Delegates

February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Missouri Valley Fire Hall Precinct 09-01 Valley, 4 Delegates

February 24, 2024 1:00 p.m. Dubois Town Hall Precinct 07-01 Dubois, 16 Delegates Precinct 19-01 Crowheart, 4 Delegates

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Republican Party