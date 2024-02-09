More

    Fremont County Recreation Board accepting grant applications for the 2024-2025 funding year

    Public Notice
    The Fremont County Youth Camp has received Fremont County Recreation Board grant funding is years past. h/t Fremont County Recreation Board

    Applications available at www.county10recboard.com. They are due back by 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 15th, 2024.

    Applications can be returned via mail at: Fremont County Recreation Board, P.O. Box 1782, Lander, WY 82520.

    Applications can also be returned in person at these locations: Riverton Location – Inberg Miller, 124 East Main Street, Riverton; Lander Location – Lander Park & Recreation, 405 Fremont St, Lander

    Questions? Email us at [email protected]

    Community Grants will be awarded/determined on or after July 1, 2024.

    Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Recreation Board

