Fremont County locales named as two of the ‘Friendliest Towns in Wyoming’

(Fremont, WY) – Geography resource website WorldAtlas.com recently assembled a list of the “Friendliest Towns in Wyoming,” and both Lander and Dubois made the cut for Fremont County.

Here’s what WorldAtlas had to say about each spot.

Lander

Hot summers and warm winters characterize the town of Lander, where just over 7,500 people call home. Seat of Fremont County, Lander is situated along the Popo Agie River and very near the Sinks Canyon State Park and the Wind River Mountains, where some of Wyoming’s best natural wonders can be found. Enjoy opportunities for camping, hiking, biking, rock climbing and fishing in these picturesque mountain areas, while in town proper loads of fun cultural activities and historic attractions also make Lander a special place. Visit several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places and enjoy events like Wyoming State Winter Fair, the Pioneer Days Parade, and the Lander Brew Festival, amongst many others in this vibrant, welcoming, and friendly small town.

Dubois

Situated in Fremont County, the town of Dubois is beautifully located on the banks of the Wind River. Home to a population of just some 911 residents, this charming place offers mild winter and hot summer temperatures and is stunningly framed by the Absaroka Mountains. Indeed visitors can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities in and around Dubois like camping, biking, and rock climbing. Stop by the National Bighorn Sheep Interpretive Center for closer encounters with the area’s geologic wonders, while a fascinating look at the town’s historic growth can be appreciated at the Dubois Museum. And with its nickname as the place “Where Real Cowboys Work and Play”, a great variety of small diners, boutique shops, and warm hospitality make Dubois a most charming, friendly, and uniquely Western place to discover.

Check out the full WorldAtlas list of “Friendliest Towns in Wyoming” right here to see if you agree!