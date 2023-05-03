Fremont County Fire Protection District volunteer spotlight for May announced

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District began spotlighting the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks back in January, and has recently chosen John ‘Red’ Fyler as May’s volunteer. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“John ‘Red’ Fyler has been a Fremont County Firefighter since 2001. He is a member of Atlantic City Fire Dept and is currently Battalion Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire dept, Red has a K-9 Unit that he assists Fremont County Sheriff’s Dept in Search & Rescue, enjoys hunting and spending time with his kids & grandkids.”

Thank you Red, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.