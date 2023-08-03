Fremont County Fire Protection District announces firefighter volunteer spotlight for July

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District continues to spotlight the volunteer Firefighters who make up its ranks, and has chosen Steve Stajduhar as July’s volunteer of the month. Steve Stajduhar. h/t Fremont County Fire Protection District

“Steve Stajduhar has been Fremont County firefighter since 2013. He is a member of the North Portal Fire Department and currently holds position of Assistant Chief.”

“When not responding to calls and devoting time to the fire department Steve and his family manage the Lucky 7 Angus Ranch outside of Riverton. He enjoys fishing in the rare chance he can sneak away, and take pride in serving his community.”

Thank you Steve, and to all of the volunteers and first responders that keep Fremont County safe!

The Fremont County Fire District has over 200 volunteer firefighters, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to serving the communities in which they live.