The ‘Timmy Challenge’ Bullriding: Promoting suicide awareness

(Riverton, WY) – Bull riding, mutton bustin’, and some bullfighting were highlights of this year’s Timmy Challenge Bull Riding event hosted by the Fremont County Fair last Thursday evening.

The Timmy Packard Memorial “Timmy Challenge” is a rodeo that helps raise suicide awareness. “Tonight is all about him…Timmy Packard was a young man that loved diesel mechanics, spent time with his friends and family, and had a passion for riding bulls…”

“In 2017, Timmy took his own life one week after getting his head stepped on by a bull. Timmy was wearing a helmet, but unfortunately, it was a hockey helmet that does not provide the needed protection for bull riding. As a result of this, Timmy was diagnosed with a major concussion. Having a head injury also increased the risk of many health concerns and conditions, including depression, anxiety, panic disorder, ADHD, drug and alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis and suicide…”

“The Timmy Challenge is a non-profit rodeo that exists to help raise suicide awareness, and let these bull riders know that they’re not alone. With your support, we are able to provide resources to these young men that will help educate them on the proper riding gear, and how to see the warning signs of their fellow writers struggling with mental health.”

There was some excitement after one round as a bull escaped the arena and headed towards the east parking lot and Heritage Center area. The event was halted and spectators stayed in their seats as the bull was rounded up safely by rodeo event personnel.

For more information about the Fremont County Fair, visit their Facebook page.

2023 Timmy Challenge Participants:

Brandon Rios – Riverton, WY

Kyle Chenny – Powell, WY

Dominic Hartley – Worland, WY

Diamond Hill – Worland, WY

Justin Wilkin – Vernal, UT

Jason Bird – Thayne, WY

Seth Hatch – Tetonia, ID

Jacob Jenkins – Thayne, WY

Bryan Harrison – Casper, WY

Kelly Harris – Riverton, WY

Tristan Miner- Cody, WY

Brodie Hasanak – Jackson, WY

Landon Brownley – Riverton, WY

Blake Snyder – Riverton, WY

Alex Hernandez – Pinedale, WY

Riggin Myers – Baggs, WY

Buck Butterfield – Worland, WY

Alic Richardson – Riverton, WY

Stetson St. Clair – Riverton, WY

Wyatt Phelps – Sheridan, WY



