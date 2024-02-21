DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving enforcement during weekend 1A/2A regional basketball tournaments

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Thursday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 24.

DUI task force members are reminding Fremont County residents and visitors to buckle up, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired.

“Basketball tournament time is a busy time in Fremont County, and you can expect the Fremont County DUI task force to be in full operation over tournament weekend,” said Chief Sean Hampton of the Dubois Police Department. “Please have a plan beforehand for a safe ride if you have been drinking because there’s no excuse for drinking and driving.”

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

During January, there were zero impaired driving crashes reported in Fremont County, compared to two in January 2023.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.