1A/2A law enforcement operation yields 4 DUIs, 16 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the 1A/2A regional basketball tournaments weekend resulted in 246 traffic stops, four arrests of impaired drivers, and 16 speeding citations.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 48 citations for other offenses Feb. 22-24, law enforcement officers also made 13 other arrests, including one for possession of controlled substances.

The task force issued 163 warnings during the three-day operation. The task force issued 11 seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 17 impaired drivers and made 683 traffic stops during three enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.