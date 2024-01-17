Three arrested for intoxicated driving during Fremont County DUI Team operation in Riverton, RPD chief says

Local law enforcement agencies made 91 traffic stops during last weekend’s Fremont County DUI Task Force operation in Riverton, officials reported this week.

Riverton Police Department chief Eric Hurtado said the stops resulted in 29 citations for infractions including careless driving, running red lights, speeding, and driving while unlicensed.

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence during the operation, he added, and there was one drug-related charge in addition to three warrant arrests.

“It was a pretty good night,” Hurtado told the Riverton City Council during a regular meeting Tuesday. “(We were) able to go out there and make a good presence in the community.”

Later in the meeting, Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock expressed appreciation for the efforts of the DUI enforcement team.

“(I’m) glad it resulted in some DUI arrests,” he said. “That’s good to hear.”

Fremont County has recorded “fewer deaths due to intoxicated drivers this year than we have in quite a few years past,” Hancock noted, and there have been “fewer numbers for traffic accidents” in general as well.

“That’s been good news,” Hancock said. “We’ll take it as a win.”

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.