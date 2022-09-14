Fremont County DUI Task Force arrests 9 for DUI during Labor Day operation

(Fremont County, WY) – A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Labor Day holiday weekend resulted in 267 traffic stops, nine arrests of impaired drivers, and six controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force issued 33 speeding citations, 49 citations for other offenses, and made 17 other arrests. The task force issued 130 warnings during the 4-day operation. The task force also wrote 12 seat belt citations and 2 child restraint citations.

During 2021, 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol-related. During 2021, 56 alcohol-related crashes occurred in Fremont County.

Advertisement

In 2022, 5 fatal crashes and 6 fatalities have happened in Fremont County. Of the 6 fatalities, 5 fatalities have been related to impaired driving, and the county has had 29 alcohol-involved crashes.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Advertisement