Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested 6 for DUI during regional basketball tournament operation

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation conducted during the West 1A and 2A regional basketball tournaments resulted in 113 traffic stops, 6 arrests of impaired drivers, and 1 controlled substance arrest.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the Fremont County DUI Task Force issued 17 speeding citations, 19 citations for other offenses, and made 9 other arrests. The task force issued 48 warnings during the 3-day operation. The task force also wrote 2 seat belt citations.

Task force operations and travel in Fremont County were affected by a major winter storm.

During 2022, 10 fatal crashes and 11 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Seven of the 11 fatalities were alcohol-related. Through February 2023, there have been 5 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County and no alcohol-related fatalities.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over Memorial Day weekend.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only 1 alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.