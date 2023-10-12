Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested 4 for DUI during Labor Day weekend operation

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation conducted operations over the Labor Day holiday weekend, resulting in 279 traffic stops, 4 arrests of impaired drivers, and 86 speeding citations.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 25 citations for other offenses, and made 13 other arrests. The task force issued 136 warnings during the 4-day operation. The task force also issued 4 seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

Advertisement

During 2022, 13 drug and alcohol-involved fatal crashes occurred in Fremont County. Nine of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. Thus far during 2023, Fremont has had 2 impaired fatal crashes.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Advertisement

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only 1 alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.