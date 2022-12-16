Fremont County BOCES is offering Substitute Certification Training and PTSB Classes January 2023 through June 2023

Substitute Teacher Certification Class

March 27, 28, 29, & 30

9 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.

BOCES Fee:  $150.00

***Attendance to all four sessions is mandatory***

PTBS Classes 

Thurs, January 31: “The Effective Teacher”
Thurs, March 2: “Teaching Strategies”
Thurs, April 27: “Professionalism in Education”
Thurs, June 1: “The Right Way to Discipline”

Classes are from 9 am – 4 pm.

$65.00 for ½ PTSB credit 

All classes will be held at the Fremont County BOCES in the back of Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4th St. W Riverton, WY.

Visit our website www.fcboces.org to register for any of the above classes. You will pay your fee online after you register for the class on the BOCES Website. The attendance fee is non-refundable. 

Scholarships are available.

