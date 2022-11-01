Fremont County Arrests: October 31, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Addison, Dawn, 43, Evansville, Failure to Appear Warrant
Antelope, Dennison, 32, Saint, Stephens, Board of Parole Warrant
Behan, Matthew, 32, Riverton, Failure To Appear Warrant
Garlick, Kristopher, 46, Sheridan, Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Deliver, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of LSD, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Amphetamine, Possession of Heroin
Lander Police Department:
John, Melvin, 42, Riverton, Public Intoxication
Price, Raymond, 74, Lander, DUI
Larose, Warren, 39, Riverton, DUI
Surrell, Wendell, 24, Lander, Fighting, Possession of Controlled Substance
Riverton Police Department:
Siek, Amanda, 36, Riverton, County Warrant
Krumland, Leif, 26, Riverton, Probation Violation
Vanvleet, Kristina, Public Intoxication, Urinating In Public, Assault and Battery
Rovertson, David, 41, Arapaho, Public Intoxication
Arthur, Jonathon, 32, Ethete, Public Intoxication
Trosper, Dustin, 19, Ethete, MIP
Shakespeare, Thomas, 53, Riverton, Probation and Parole Warrant
Ellison, Audrey, 38, Riverton, DWUI
Owen, Nelson, 35, Riverton, 3 Riverton Warrants, Cited for No Driver’s License/No Insurance
Blackburn, Mary, 38, Riverton, City Warrant
Shakespeare, Gregory, 34, Lander, County Warrant
Shakespeare, Celena, 32, Riverton, Disturbance