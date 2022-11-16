Fremont County Arrests: November 16, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; DWUS – Driving While Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Hagen, Cameron, 38, Douglas, Felon in Possession of a Weapon Warrant

White, Anetony, 53, Riverton, Court Remanded Serve Time

Lander Police Department:

No Arrest Report Available.

Riverton Police Department:

The following arrests took place between 11/11 and 11/16.

Cornelio, Robert, 27, Gillette, Felony Possession of Fentanyl

Plush, Mikayla, 24, Gillette, Possession

Moon, Gary, 42, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

Oldman, Dominic, 26, Ethete, Warrant

Manzanares, Christopher, 64, Riverton, Civil Bench Warrant

Manzanares, Brandon, 40, Riverton, Aggravated Assault

Duran, Patrick, 33, Riverton, City Warrant

Ridgely, Jerome, 23, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Lonebear, Youngchief, 36, Riverton, County Warrant

Spoonhunter, Brittany, 34, Saint Stephens, County Warrant

Vargas, Angeline, 47, Riverton, Child Endangering

Sunrhodes, Brian, 38, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication

C’Hair, Aaron, 45, Ethete, Public Intoxication

King, Amy, 44, Riverton, Probation and Parole

Norse, Rudy, 54, Ethete, Public Intoxication

Gutierrez, Martin, 48, Casper, Outstanding Warrants

Killsenemy, Marion, 33, Riverton, Domestic Abuse

Moss, Lorena, 49, Ethete, Municipal Warrant

Stacey, Nani, 19, Riverton, County Warrant