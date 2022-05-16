Fremont County Arrests: May 16, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Edwards, Shelby, 30, Riverton, DWUI with Child Passenger

Ouray, Singing Pinetree, 24, Riverton, Failure to Appear

Savage, James, 60, Riverton, Contempt of Court

Willow, Shane, 25, Ethete, Probation Violation

Lander Police Department:

Goodleft, Ricky, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 3 County Warrants

Stoll, Jerred, 36, Casper, DUI

Benally, Michael, 53, Fort Washakie, DUI

Duran, Dorian, 28, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication

Riverton Police Department:

No Arrest Report Available.