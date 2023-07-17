Fremont County Arrests: July 17, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Male, 22, Riverton, Warrants for: 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor, 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor
Blackburn, Mary, 39, Araraphoe, DWUI, DWUS, No Interlock Device, Property Destruction
Griffin, Don, 25, Dubois, DWUI, Reckless Endangering
Montgomery, Chad, 32, Lander, DWUI
Quiver, Justine, 27, Riverton, Warrant for Felony DWUI
Lander Police Department:
Lonebear, Tahlee, 25, Lander, Public Intoxication, Theft, Trespass
Lebeau, William, 36, Fort Washakie, Interference
Grant, Damon, 38, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication
Bearcomesout, Jerred, 33, Fort Washakie, County Warrant, Cited for Marijuana Possession
Barron, Michael, 25, Illinois, DUI
Miller, Tristan, 27, Lander, DUI
Armstrong, Glen, 57, Lander, Careless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance, Eluding, Cited for: No Driver’s License, Speeding, No Side Mirror, No Insurance
Riverton Police Department:
C’Bearing, Patricia, 25, Riverton, County Warrants
Male (No name given), 37, Child Abuse/Neglect
Female, (No Name given), 35, Child Abuse/Neglect
Bigmedicine, Doug, 42, Ethete, County Warrant
Soundingsides, Guy, 36, Ethete, Battery
Headley, Joshua, 32, Riverton, Theft
Nicely, Jonathan, 25, Casper, DWUI
Monroe, Theda, 63, Riverton, 6 RPD Warrants
Moon, Chasten, 32, Ethete, Public Intoxication
