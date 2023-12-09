Free throws the difference in Wolverine split

You win at the line, you lose at the line, that’s often how close basketball games are determined. Riverton was on both ends of the spectrum Friday with a close 68-64 win over Rawlins that featured 20 of 28 shooting by the Wolverines from the free throw line and a four of 14 performance later in the day against Cheyenne Central that ended with Riverton’s first loss of the season 53-48 to the Indians.

Riverton was paced against a good Class 3-A Rawlins team by Parker Paxton with 25 points with Dre’Vin Monroe having a breakout game tallying 14. Hunter Hauck drove against tight defense – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton took an early lead and held it throughout the game, but the Outlaws hung around and refused to let the Wolverines relax.

Against Central, Riverton faced former Lander Valley head coach Jim Schafer and a talented squad of interchangeable players.

Central worked hard at limiting shots by Paxton holding the quick senior guard to just 11 points. Monroe had another solid effort scoring 14 again but the Wolverines couldn’t find the range in the second period. Parker Paxton worked inside – h/t Randy Tucker

Almost living up to the adage of “they can’t hit the ocean from the shore” Riverton missed eight shots within three feet of the basket in the second period alone. Add in poor free throw shooting and it made a tough situation for the Wolverines. Dre’Vin Monroe took a shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Central ran a baseline exchange, and a dribble penetration dish-the-ball offense well. Most of Cheyenne’s shots came on baseline cuts, reverse layups, or post-up moves just inches from the basket.

Ty Sheets drove the perimeter – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton concludes the tournament on Saturday afternoon against top-ranked Cheyenne East.

RIVERTON 21 12 17 16 – 68

RAWLINS 16 16 12 20 – 64

Riverton – Blake Gantenbein (1) 1-2 4, Ty Sheets 2 3-4 7, Dre’Vin Monroe 3 (1) 4-6 14, Brodie Dale 1 0-0 2, Ayden Kelley (2) 0-0 6, Parker Paxton (6) 7-10 25, Hunter Hauck 3-4 3, Eli Lucas 3 1-2 7. Totals 9 (10) 20-28 68

Rawlins – Kramer-Klouda 2 (1) 0-0 7, Vialpando 1 2-4 4, Allard 3 (2) 0-12 12, Morales 7 (1) 10-14 27, Conzalez 1 (2) 0-0 8, Grant 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 (6) 12-20 64

RIVERTON 14 8 10 16 – 48

CENTRAL 10 15 10 18 – 53

Riverton – Gantenbein 1 0-0 2, Sheets 3 0-0 6, Monroe 5 (1) 1-3 14, Dale 2 2-3 6, Paxton 4 (1) 1-2 12, Hauck 2 0-0 4, Lucas 2 0-6 4. Totals 19 (2) 4-14 48

Central – Bradley 2 2-2 6, Shumway 5 (1) 2-2 15, Tafoya 2 0-2 4, Talich 4 0-2 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Sawyer 6 1-2 13, DeHoff 1 0-0 2, Love 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 (1) 4-6 53